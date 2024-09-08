Leena Mansharamani Sells 1,395 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $42,561.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,964.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Five9 Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 0.86. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $92.40.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Five9

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,650,000 after acquiring an additional 61,583 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.