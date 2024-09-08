Leerink Partnrs Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.65) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.60). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.40. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $831,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 165,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,490,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,301,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,330,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

