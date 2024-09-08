Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Lowered to “Hold” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LILA opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Latin America news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $250,967.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,788 shares in the company, valued at $275,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 37,038 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,752 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 17,797.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

