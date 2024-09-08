Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 284.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 28,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 43.4% in the second quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in Linde by 3.1% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Linde Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $456.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $451.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.95. The company has a market capitalization of $219.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $361.02 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

