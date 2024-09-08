Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LQDA

Liquidia Stock Up 0.5 %

Liquidia stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $694.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.22.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 183.57% and a negative net margin of 755.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liquidia will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Liquidia

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,994,997 shares in the company, valued at $66,522,421.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,422 shares of company stock valued at $256,998. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,887,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,587,000 after buying an additional 43,352 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,461,000 after acquiring an additional 698,324 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth $30,311,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at $12,331,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.