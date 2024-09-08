Lisa Wager Sells 20,000 Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $14.35 on Friday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.89 million, a PE ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital raised Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

