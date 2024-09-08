Lisa Wager Sells 20,000 Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Byrna Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $14.35 on Friday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.89 million, a PE ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66.
Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Byrna Technologies
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital raised Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BYRN
About Byrna Technologies
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Byrna Technologies
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.