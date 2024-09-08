LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital cut their price objective on LL Flooring from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

LL Flooring Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LL Flooring

LL Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in LL Flooring in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in LL Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in LL Flooring by 234.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 501,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 351,746 shares during the period. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

