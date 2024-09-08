Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,347 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of VeriSign worth $15,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $207,161,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 881,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48,344 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49,967 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 660,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $181.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $220.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.19.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

