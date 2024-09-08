Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 460,821 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 460,821 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Vipshop worth $21,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 1,904.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth $136,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Stock Performance

NYSE:VIPS opened at $12.48 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

