Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 531,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,651,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Corning as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Down 1.8 %

GLW opened at $40.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $46.39.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.