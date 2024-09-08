Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 6,838.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021,800 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Coupang worth $21,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 135.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Coupang by 308.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,937,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,078,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 601,300 shares of company stock worth $13,604,354 and have sold 1,110,432 shares worth $23,870,597. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coupang

Coupang Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE:CPNG opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 877.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.