Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,199 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Ally Financial worth $28,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,079,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,080,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,869,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,252,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3,262.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 1,035,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,182 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Ally Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

