Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 16,751 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $17,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $430,966.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,125,895.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962 over the last three months. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.52.

Shares of Block stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average is $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.49. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Block’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

