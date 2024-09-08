Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 371,030 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 331.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,030 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $35,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 376,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,577 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 72.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,188 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $79.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.