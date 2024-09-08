Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,639 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,513,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,752,985.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,308 shares of company stock valued at $67,651,926 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $615.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $638.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $632.34.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 target price (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.37.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

