Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,696 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $26,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 726 shares of company stock valued at $196,682 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.54.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $271.66 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $287.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

