Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $26.22 Million Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $26,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 494.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 593.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 1.8 %

FCN opened at $217.74 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.75 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

