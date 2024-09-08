Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $26.87 Million Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 516.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 92,034 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of AppFolio worth $26,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APPF. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 238.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Price Performance

AppFolio stock opened at $222.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.47 and a 200-day moving average of $233.84. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.69 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $274.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on APPF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.75.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In other news, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,810,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,810,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 200 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.52, for a total transaction of $46,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,624 shares of company stock valued at $22,310,152. 9.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

