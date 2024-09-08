Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $29.38 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,880 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 119,210 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $29,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,820 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.86.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $353.49 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $370.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.62 and a 200 day moving average of $343.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

