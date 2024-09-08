Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $30.95 Million Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $30,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 55.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AXIS Capital by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 61,675.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXS stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.92. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AXIS Capital

About AXIS Capital

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.