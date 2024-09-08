Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $33.73 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,804 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Trade Desk worth $33,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TTD opened at $100.31 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $105.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 250.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 642,868 shares of company stock worth $65,415,112. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

