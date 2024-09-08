Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 664,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436,444 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $43,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $75.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

