Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 306,085 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Textron worth $22,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Textron by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of Textron stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.13 and a 52 week high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

