Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 52,132 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $38,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,456,000 after acquiring an additional 52,824 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 58,219 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,537,000 after acquiring an additional 135,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $15,847,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $143.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. HSBC downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

