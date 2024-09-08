Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 267,777 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 929.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,777 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Stifel Financial worth $24,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,794,000 after acquiring an additional 391,384 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,932,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,199,000 after purchasing an additional 191,896 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,799,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,649,000 after purchasing an additional 56,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,143,000 after purchasing an additional 151,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,369,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SF shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.