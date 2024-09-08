Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 409,624 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,002,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409,624 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $20,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,136,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $633,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,557 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,461,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,626,000 after buying an additional 674,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,473,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after acquiring an additional 170,764 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SLM by 186.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,517,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $42,108,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

SLM stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,811.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

