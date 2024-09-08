Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $34,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total value of $2,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,769,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,665,213.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,987,866.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total value of $2,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,769,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,299 shares of company stock valued at $83,140,933 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $806.31 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $854.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $765.72.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.