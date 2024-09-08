Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 11,212 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,212 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $24,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,150,000 after buying an additional 48,632 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1,715.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,724 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,200,000 after purchasing an additional 120,716 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $128,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. Citigroup raised their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Clorox Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CLX opened at $164.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 85.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $166.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.85.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.85%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

