Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 286,252 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286,252 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $21,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 330.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRO. Barclays initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BRO opened at $103.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average is $90.58. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

