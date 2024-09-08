Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 29,833 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,833 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $33,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 2.3 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average of $113.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

