Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 7,526,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 32,713,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 227,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 489,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after buying an additional 195,519 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 121,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

