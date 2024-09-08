Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $253.84 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.69%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.94.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

