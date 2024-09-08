Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $253.70, but opened at $262.13. Lululemon Athletica shares last traded at $258.25, with a volume of 345,400 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.94.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

