Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives C$26.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.27.
Several research firms recently commented on LUG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.
Lundin Gold Trading Down 3.9 %
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.07). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of C$412.43 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 2.5546059 earnings per share for the current year.
Lundin Gold Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.61%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. Corporate insiders own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
About Lundin Gold
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
