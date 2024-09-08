Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Macy’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

M has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of M stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. Macy’s has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,300.00%.

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,665 shares of company stock valued at $842,372 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

