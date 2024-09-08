Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Receives $42.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.81.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CART. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Maplebear from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Maplebear stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. Maplebear has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.35 million. Maplebear had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 52.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $280,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,167 shares in the company, valued at $65,556,877.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $280,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,556,877.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $312,460.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 381,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,929,136.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,610 shares of company stock worth $2,377,448 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth $78,674,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 2nd quarter worth $77,361,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Maplebear by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,739,000 after buying an additional 876,439 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,109,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the first quarter valued at about $28,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

