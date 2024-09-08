Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,786,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $79,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $3,209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,136,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.03.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

