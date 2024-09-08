Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVI. Morgan Stanley lowered Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $17,059,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 149.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,519,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after buying an additional 2,109,199 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 13,202,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,470,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,040,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after buying an additional 1,065,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,860,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after acquiring an additional 844,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.01.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 47.41%. The firm had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

