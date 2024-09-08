Marcus Bertilson Sells 15,000 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,066.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WEAV opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $736.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 2.09. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 48.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

