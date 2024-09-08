Marcus Bertilson Sells 15,000 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,066.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Weave Communications Price Performance

WEAV opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $736.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 2.09. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Weave Communications

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 48.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

