Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $12.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRNS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,431,000 after acquiring an additional 990,607 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $727,000. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 493.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,831.35%. The business had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

