Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Markel Group worth $24,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 87 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,533.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,566.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,546.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

