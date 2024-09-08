Maryse C. Saint-Laurent Acquires 2,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,760.00.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$24.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$652.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.42. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$23.59 and a one year high of C$34.87.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$276.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.61 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 3.9671642 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital decreased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.00.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

