Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MHH opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.60. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mastech Digital stock. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA owned 7.46% of Mastech Digital worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

