Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $476.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $456.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Mastercard

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,585,476.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total transaction of $48,069,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,226,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,494,097,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,931 shares of company stock valued at $531,284,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

