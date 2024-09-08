Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.50

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.50 and last traded at $50.51, with a volume of 315615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 3.27.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $111,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $236,995. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 137,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 91,030 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.