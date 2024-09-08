Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,477,000. PACK Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 270,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $136,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 11,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $500.27 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $279.40 and a one year high of $544.23. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.28.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,722 shares in the company, valued at $20,135,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,722 shares in the company, valued at $20,135,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.34, for a total value of $8,406,784.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,567,991.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,977 shares of company stock worth $202,384,548 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.66.

Check Out Our Latest Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.