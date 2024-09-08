Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CEO Raymond J. Pittman Sells 74,214 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 74,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $313,925.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,884,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,432,885.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matterport Stock Performance

MTTR opened at $4.18 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 164.17%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

About Matterport

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

Featured Articles

