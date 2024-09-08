McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,676 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 19,807 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 470.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 31,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $82.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $83.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.31%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

