McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 53,631 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $24,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $289.51 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.76. The firm has a market cap of $208.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.67.

View Our Latest Report on McDonald's

About McDonald's

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

