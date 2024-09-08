Michael G. Atieh Sells 261 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:CB opened at $287.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.76. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $202.55 and a 12 month high of $293.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $957,756,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Chubb by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chubb by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after acquiring an additional 685,677 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,932,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Chubb by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 518,535 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
