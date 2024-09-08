Michael G. Atieh Sells 261 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CB opened at $287.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.76. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $202.55 and a 12 month high of $293.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

View Our Latest Report on CB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $957,756,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Chubb by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chubb by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after acquiring an additional 685,677 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,932,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Chubb by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 518,535 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.